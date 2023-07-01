Home Nation

Nadda questions Congress government’s patriotism in Madhya Pradesh

Nadda held a roadshow and addressed a rally in tribal-dominated Khargone district of southwestern MP.

Published: 01st July 2023

JP Nadda, BJP National President

JP Nadda, BJP National President. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to tribal dominated Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president JP Nadda was in another tribal part of the same assembly poll-bound state on Friday.

Nadda held a roadshow and addressed a rally in tribal-dominated Khargone district of southwestern MP. At the same event, the BJP rendered a jolt to the Congress, as former MP minister and fifth-time sitting MLA from Maheshwar-SC seat Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho’s sister Pramila Sadho joined the saffron party.

Addressing the rally, the BJP president attacked the erstwhile 15-month-long Kamal Nath-led Congress regime, terming it as a corrupt government. Nadda alleged, “Do you know how patriotic that regime was? It removed Kargil’s chapter from the educational syllabus in MP. It was a huge insult to our defence forces. But they (Cong) demanded evidence of the surgical strikes carried out on terror camps across the LoC by the Modi government.”

