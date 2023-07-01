Home Nation

Nitish buckles up for ’24 LS polls, begins to meet MLAs to get feedback

Instead of holding meetings with his party’s legislators collectively, Nitish held one-on-one meetings with his party MLAs at his residence in the state capital.

Published: 01st July 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are slowly picking up pace in Bihar as state chief minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar has started meeting with his party MLAs and MLCs, taking feedback from them about various issues, including the party’s organisational capabilities.

Nitish had earlier not ruled out the possibility of the Lok Sabha election being held before its scheduled time and asked his party legislators to be prepared for early polls. Recently, he also directed the officials to complete ongoing projects within the stipulated period.

Instead of holding meetings with his party’s legislators collectively, Nitish held one-on-one meetings with his party MLAs at his residence in the state capital. It is expected that Nitish would hold such meetings with his party leaders in future too.

During his meetings with his MLAs, Nitish asked them to prepare for the Lok Sabha election and told them that poll dates could be advanced too.  “Apni puri taiyari rakhiye (be prepared fully),” a senior JD(U) MLA quoted Nitish as saying at a one-to-one meeting.

CM took feedback from MLAs about problems being faced by their respective constituencies and also at what level there was a need to strengthen the party’s organisation. He asked them to directly contact him if they had any important work related to organisation or development work in their constituencies.

After his meeting with Nitish, JD (U) MLA Ramvilas Kamat said on Friday that CM discussed problems being faced by his constituency and also asked him to remain always prepared for its development. “CM also advised me to talk to him if I have any problem,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2024 Lok sabha elections CM Nitish Kumar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp