Nitish buckles up for ’24 LS polls, begins to meet MLAs to get feedback

By Express News Service

PATNA: Preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are slowly picking up pace in Bihar as state chief minister and JD (U) supremo Nitish Kumar has started meeting with his party MLAs and MLCs, taking feedback from them about various issues, including the party’s organisational capabilities.

Nitish had earlier not ruled out the possibility of the Lok Sabha election being held before its scheduled time and asked his party legislators to be prepared for early polls. Recently, he also directed the officials to complete ongoing projects within the stipulated period.

Instead of holding meetings with his party’s legislators collectively, Nitish held one-on-one meetings with his party MLAs at his residence in the state capital. It is expected that Nitish would hold such meetings with his party leaders in future too.

During his meetings with his MLAs, Nitish asked them to prepare for the Lok Sabha election and told them that poll dates could be advanced too. “Apni puri taiyari rakhiye (be prepared fully),” a senior JD(U) MLA quoted Nitish as saying at a one-to-one meeting.

CM took feedback from MLAs about problems being faced by their respective constituencies and also at what level there was a need to strengthen the party’s organisation. He asked them to directly contact him if they had any important work related to organisation or development work in their constituencies.

After his meeting with Nitish, JD (U) MLA Ramvilas Kamat said on Friday that CM discussed problems being faced by his constituency and also asked him to remain always prepared for its development. “CM also advised me to talk to him if I have any problem,” he added.

