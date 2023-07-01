Home Nation

Opposition leaders want their kin on top: Amit Shah in Rajasthan rally

Addressing a well-attended gathering, Shah said that 21 parties that gathered in Patna last week “want to make Rahul baba the Prime Minister to indulge in corruption.”

Amit Shah with Rajasthan BJP president CP Joshi and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje at a rally in Udaipur on Friday | pti

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The opposition BJP in Rajasthan is making all-out efforts to wrest power from the Congress in the Assembly polls due later this year. Two days after back-to-back rallies in different parts of the state by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah landed in the tribal-dominated Mewar region on Friday where he hit out at Opposition’s unity efforts, saying that their target “is the future of their own children.”

Addressing a well-attended gathering, Shah said that 21 parties that gathered in Patna last week “want to make Rahul baba the Prime Minister to indulge in corruption.” He said the target of 21 parties is the future of their children. “Sonia Gandhi aims to make Rahul the prime minister, Lalu Prasad aims to make his son Tejashwi the CM, Mamata Banerjee wants to make her nephew Abhishek the CM and Ashok Gehlot aims to make his son Vaibhav the CM.”

Shah prominently cited the Kanhaiyalal murder case. He argued that if the case had been heard in a special court, the perpetrators would have been hanged by now. He also criticised Gehlot’s alleged inaction and politicisation of the murder case and the Jaipur blast case. Shah questioned the lack of security provided to Kanhaiyalal and pointed out the alleged corruption within the Rajasthan Secretariat.

Kanhaiyalal, a tailor who was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men, who accused him of insulting Islam on social media. It drew a sharp counter from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who accused Shah of lying.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said: “Kanhaiyalal’s killers were caught by the state police within 4 hours.
The Mewar region comprises Udaipur, Banswara, Dungarpur, and Chittorgarh. Tribals have been a loyal vote bank for the Congress, but now the Bharatiya Tribal Party is also gaining ground, causing concerns for the BJP.

