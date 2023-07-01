Home Nation

Parliament's Monsoon Session from July 20 to August 11

Making the announcement, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged political parties to contribute towards productive discussions during the session.

old parliament

Image of the old Indian Parliament in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament's Monsoon Session will start on July 20 and continue till August 11, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

Making the announcement, he urged political parties to contribute towards productive discussions during the session.

The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Also, Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

The Monsoon Session is expected to commence in the old Parliament building and later move to the new building, sources said.

The new building was inaugurated by Modi on May 28.

"Monsoon Session, 2023, of Parliament will commence from July 20 and continue till August 11.

Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on legislative business and other items during the session," Joshi tweeted.

The session will be spread across 23 days and will have 17 sittings, he said in another tweet in Hindi.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance.

The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matter.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is also likely to be introduced.

The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence in areas of science and technology.

TAGS
Monsoon Session Parliament Pralhad Joshi Prime Minister Modi
