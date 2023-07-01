Ranchi Diary: Speaker’s remark on governor sparks row

Mukesh Ranjan By

Speaker’s remark on governor sparks row

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto’s remark on Raj Bhawan working on the behest of BJP has sparked controversy. Now BJP is demanding his resignation for violating the constitutional decorum of the post. Recently, Jharkhand Assembly Speaker, Rabindra Nath Mahto, had accused Raj Bhavan of working at the “behest of BJP” by blocking crucial bills passed by the State Government in the State Assembly. Later, Mahto also posted video footage of his speech on social media. BJP leaders have called Mahto’s statement against the parliamentary democracy and demanded action against him.

No pharmacist degree needed for medical store

Pharmacist degree will not be required anymore for opening a medical store in Jharkhand. Chief Minister Hemant Soren has announced that those who are educated enough to read and write the name and composition of the medicine written on the boxes can start a medical store in the State. According to Soren, pharmacist degree was essential earlier, which is beyond understanding, as the rule was applicable when chemicals were mixed in the desired proportion to prepare medicines. Now, everything comes written on its wrapper and box in which medicine is packed.

IIM sets up community library at Ranchi airport

In yet another innovative move, IIM Ranchi has established a “Community Library” at Ranchi Airport. This initiative was in collaboration with the Aarambha Foundation and the Airport Authority of India. The idea of community library aligns with IIM Ranchi’s strategic plan for 2030 and further reinforces its commitment to engage with citizens through various forums, such as drum, dance, and dialogue, as part of its Human Connect Initiative. The Community Library at Ranchi Airport aims to provide an enriching and intellectually stimulating experience for all passengers, allowing them to utilize their waiting time by reading.

