Three Noida cops vandalise eatery, placed under suspension 

NOIDA: Three policemen have been suspended over charges of vandalising a small eatery here allegedly due to a delay in service, officials said on Friday.

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh took note of the incident after a purported clip of the damage caused to the eatery surfaced on social media, and ordered a departmental inquiry into the episode, they said.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at the Sector 76 market, under the Sector 113 Police Station, police said.

“The information about an egg shop being vandalised by a police outpost in-charge, a sub-inspector and a constable came to light through a social media post,” a police statement said.

“Taking cognisance of the matter, the police commissioner has directed DCP Noida Zone that outpost in-charge Sorkha sub-inspectors Omprakash Singh and Avesh Malik, and constable Manvendra Kumar be suspended and action taken against them after departmental inquiry,” the statement said.

Police said they have received a complaint from the eatery and an inquiry is underway. “We have spoken to the victim over the phone. Further inquiry in the case is underway,” ACP (Noida 3) Saumya Singh, who is handling the inquiry, said. Earlier this week, four police officials posted in Greater Noida were booked for allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old engineer, who also claimed to be a cancer patient, as well as holding him hostage.

