Ukraine figures in Modi, Putin talks ahead of SCO Summit

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit that India will host virtually on July 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a “meaningful and constructive” telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, the Kremlin said.

“PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict in Ukraine while President Putin spoke about the recent developments in Russia,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The dramatic coup attempt by mercenaries in Russia and its fallout also figured in the conversation. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and continue to make efforts to strengthen their special and privileged strategic partnership.

The conversation came a day after bilateral talks National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev. Though Putin was ready to attend the SCO Summit in person in Delhi, the decision to hold it virtually was announced on May 30. Chinese President Xi Jingping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, too, confirmed their participation in the meeting.

“For the upcoming SCO Summit, under India’s ongoing chairmanship, we had earlier agreed upon some mutually agreeable dates and had planned the trip of President Putin to attend it in person in Delhi. However, the Indian side decided to make it virtual and we confirmed participation for that too as we attach priority to SCO,’’ said Kremlin’s Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov.

