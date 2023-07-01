Home Nation

Uniform civil code undesirable at this stage: Cong 

The party's top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting where they discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

Published: 01st July 2023 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday stuck to its stated stand on the uniform civil code (UCC) saying it is undesirable at this stage and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on the issue comes up.

The party's top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting where they discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The Congress is set to corner the government on issues of Manipur violence, wrestlers protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had already made its stand clear on the UCC on June 15.

He said since there is nothing extra during the last 15 days on the matter, the party has nothing to add on it as of now.

"On June 15 we issued a statement, but there is no change in stand on UCC," he said.

"When there's a draft and a discussion we will participate and examine what is proposed. As of now, all we have is law commission public notice for responses. The Congress reiterates the statement as nothing new has happened," he said.

On the Delhi ordinance issue, on which AAP is seeking opposition support, the party said it will take a call when the legislation comes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code UCC Monsoon session of Parliament
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp