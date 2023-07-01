Home Nation

UP CM hands over keys to 76 PMAY beneficiaries

The CM claimed that 54 lakh poor people in the state were allotted houses under PMAY in the last six years and 10 lakh more houses would be ready.

Published: 01st July 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  UP CM Yogi Adityanath handed over keys of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) to 76 beneficiaries of the low-income group (LIG) in Lukarganj area of Prayagraj on Friday.

The houses are built on land freed from the “illegal” possession of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Atiq, along with his brother Ashraf, was shot dead from point-blank range by three assailants posing as journalists in Prayagraj on April 15.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi slammed the previous regimes allegedly for patronizing the mafia when it came to free the land from their illegal possession. “Six years ago, not a single person got a house under this scheme. The poor did not get houses because the state government, at that time, did not think about them.  The poor were forced to erect huts here and there,” he added.

The CM informed that his government had built housing at a cost of `6.6 crore. He claimed that 54 lakh poor people in the state were allotted houses under PMAY in the last six years and 10 lakh more houses would be ready.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMAY UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp