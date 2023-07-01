UP CM hands over keys to 76 PMAY beneficiaries

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: UP CM Yogi Adityanath handed over keys of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) to 76 beneficiaries of the low-income group (LIG) in Lukarganj area of Prayagraj on Friday.

The houses are built on land freed from the “illegal” possession of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad. Atiq, along with his brother Ashraf, was shot dead from point-blank range by three assailants posing as journalists in Prayagraj on April 15.

Addressing the gathering, Yogi slammed the previous regimes allegedly for patronizing the mafia when it came to free the land from their illegal possession. “Six years ago, not a single person got a house under this scheme. The poor did not get houses because the state government, at that time, did not think about them. The poor were forced to erect huts here and there,” he added.

The CM informed that his government had built housing at a cost of `6.6 crore. He claimed that 54 lakh poor people in the state were allotted houses under PMAY in the last six years and 10 lakh more houses would be ready.

