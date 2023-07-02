Traffic violators, unfit vehicles to get e-challans through hi-tech system in Chhatisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government with the latest technological applications put in place begins to crack down on vehicles, particularly those plying commercially on highways without valid fitness records, and requisite documents.

The state transport department has launched the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) practice linking it to the Advance Traffic Management System by integrating the technology at a low cost.

If a vehicle is found without proper documents or has not paid taxes, it will be automatically issued an e-challan when they pass through the ANPR system installed on the roads of various highways of the state. The challan will be sent to the vehicle owner's mobile via short message service (SMS) and till the challan is settled none of the works of the engaged vehicle will be entertained in any regional transport office (RTO). Chhattisgarh is among the first few states to have initiated it.

The step boasts to improve safe and secure driving, averting accidents besides the check on gross negligence by any transport vehicle plying on the highways.

With Chhattisgarh among the leading states in terms of mineral wealth and mining activities, the state transport department has also identified the main routes with no toll gates in the region that cover the mining operations and where the substantial movement of heavy and commercial vehicles remain.

So far 50 key locations have been identified across the national and state highways besides the other important routes where at most of the places the installation process has been accomplished.

“It’s the extension of our e-detection system. The vehicle owners engaging in commercial modes of transport are well aware of the strict traffic rules on fitness, taxes, pollution under control (PUC), insurance and other essential documents. They no longer will be allowed to deliberately avoid complying with the given regulations,” said Dipanshu Kabra, Transport Commissioner.

One of the main reasons behind road accidents is the unfit heavy vehicles plying recklessly on roads.

Secretary (Transport) S Prakash has appealed to the vehicle owners to update all the necessary documents of the vehicle to avoid penalty through e-challan.

In the first phase of the project, the ANPR camera-based solution has been installed at nine new major locations/routes across the state besides the already existing toll booth on the national highways.

