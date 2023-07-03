Assam man arrested for raping, murdering, throwing 16-year-old girl's body into river

By Online Desk

Assam Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl, NDTV reported. He reportedly threw her body into a river near the Sonapur area of Guwahati in Assam.

The NDTV report said that the victim who went to a nearby shop to recharge her phone on June 26 had been missing since then.

The Class 8 student’s body was found in the Digaru River at Sonapur on June 30.

The news triggered protests by locals at Sonapur police station, NDTV said. They demanded swift action and capital punishment for the culprit.

The accused has been identified as Bablu Tumung, an autorickshaw driver who reportedly confessed his crime to the Assam police.

Assam Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping and murdering a 16-year-old girl, NDTV reported. He reportedly threw her body into a river near the Sonapur area of Guwahati in Assam. The NDTV report said that the victim who went to a nearby shop to recharge her phone on June 26 had been missing since then. The Class 8 student’s body was found in the Digaru River at Sonapur on June 30.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The news triggered protests by locals at Sonapur police station, NDTV said. They demanded swift action and capital punishment for the culprit. The accused has been identified as Bablu Tumung, an autorickshaw driver who reportedly confessed his crime to the Assam police.