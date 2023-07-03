Dehradun Diary: Cellphones given to two villages for first time

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

Boy becomes youngest to present research in UK

Rudra Tiwari, a 16-year-old student of Doon International School in India, has made history by becoming the youngest student to present research papers internationally. He achieved this remarkable feat by giving an online presentation at the prestigious International Conference on Data Analytics and Management (ICDAM-2023) held in London. “My research paper, titled “Sentiment Analysis Using Machine Learning of Unemployment Data in India”, offered new insights and innovative solutions in the field of data analysis. He also received the best paper award among over 150 submissions.

Flight between capital and Pithoragarh to begin

In order to boost air connectivity in Garhwal and Kumaon zones in Uttarakhand, the government is going to start a flight from Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport to the border district of Pithoragarh this month. After the launch of this flight, air connectivity will be accessible in Garhwal and Kumaon regions. Under the ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme or Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the airline will start flights between two cities on flybig. On Friday, the flight from Delhi reached Jollygrant. It is awaiting permission from the DGCA to start flying.

Cellphones given to 2 villages for 1st time

For the first time in the history of mobile phones, mobile networks have been provided in Boan and Baling, two villages in Darma Valley bordering China in Uttarakhand. Last week, Jio had completed the work of installing its mobile tower here. After this, the villagers started getting communication facilities. When the network came on their phones, the villagers celebrated a lot and talked to their family members living in the lower valley on the phone. Village head Sapna Bonal said, “The installation of Jio mobile towers will benefit the population of about one thousand in the village. About 700 from his village will get the benefit of mobile network,” said village head Bhagwati Bangyal.

Narendra Sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com

Boy becomes youngest to present research in UK Rudra Tiwari, a 16-year-old student of Doon International School in India, has made history by becoming the youngest student to present research papers internationally. He achieved this remarkable feat by giving an online presentation at the prestigious International Conference on Data Analytics and Management (ICDAM-2023) held in London. “My research paper, titled “Sentiment Analysis Using Machine Learning of Unemployment Data in India”, offered new insights and innovative solutions in the field of data analysis. He also received the best paper award among over 150 submissions. Flight between capital and Pithoragarh to begin In order to boost air connectivity in Garhwal and Kumaon zones in Uttarakhand, the government is going to start a flight from Dehradun’s Jolly Grant Airport to the border district of Pithoragarh this month. After the launch of this flight, air connectivity will be accessible in Garhwal and Kumaon regions. Under the ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) scheme or Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the airline will start flights between two cities on flybig. On Friday, the flight from Delhi reached Jollygrant. It is awaiting permission from the DGCA to start flying. Cellphones given to 2 villages for 1st time For the first time in the history of mobile phones, mobile networks have been provided in Boan and Baling, two villages in Darma Valley bordering China in Uttarakhand. Last week, Jio had completed the work of installing its mobile tower here. After this, the villagers started getting communication facilities. When the network came on their phones, the villagers celebrated a lot and talked to their family members living in the lower valley on the phone. Village head Sapna Bonal said, “The installation of Jio mobile towers will benefit the population of about one thousand in the village. About 700 from his village will get the benefit of mobile network,” said village head Bhagwati Bangyal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Narendra SethiOur correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com