Home Nation

High-alert following information of drone being spotted near Prime Minister's house

Searches were immediately conducted in the nearby areas but no such object was detected. The origin of the call and the source of the tip-off is being probed, sources in Delhi Police said.

Published: 03rd July 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

drones

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Quick response teams swung into action following information that was received at the New Delhi District control room regarding the sighting of an unidentified flying object near the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday morning.

Searches were immediately conducted in the nearby areas but no such object was detected. Neither the PM security deployed at the Lok Kalyan Marg nor the police deployed in the area spotted any such object in the neighbourhood adjoining the PM’s residence, sources in the PM security said.  

Also, the security agencies immediately got in touch with the air traffic control (ATC) room. They also responded in the “negative” regarding any unidentified object being detected in the high-security zone near the PM’s residence. The origin of the call and the source of the tip-off is being probed, sources in Delhi Police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unidentified flying object Narendra Modi Drone
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp