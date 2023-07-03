High-alert following information of drone being spotted near Prime Minister's house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Quick response teams swung into action following information that was received at the New Delhi District control room regarding the sighting of an unidentified flying object near the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday morning.

Searches were immediately conducted in the nearby areas but no such object was detected. Neither the PM security deployed at the Lok Kalyan Marg nor the police deployed in the area spotted any such object in the neighbourhood adjoining the PM’s residence, sources in the PM security said.

Also, the security agencies immediately got in touch with the air traffic control (ATC) room. They also responded in the “negative” regarding any unidentified object being detected in the high-security zone near the PM’s residence. The origin of the call and the source of the tip-off is being probed, sources in Delhi Police said.

