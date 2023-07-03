Mayawati backs UCC but flays BJP, says saffron party ‘politicising’ issue

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaja Party (BSP) chief and former UP chief minister Mayawati on Sunday said her party was not against Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as it would lead to “communal harmony”, but she flayed the ruling BJP for “politicising” the issue ahead of 2024 general elections.

“Our party (BSP) is not against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, but we do not support the way BJP is trying to implement it in the country. It is neither proper to politicise this issue nor it should be forcefully implemented in the country,” said the BSP chief while interacting with mediapersons here.

“The UCC will not weaken the country but strengthen it and also lead to communal harmony….but people having faith on various religions live in the country. They have separate practices and customs and it should not be overlooked,” Mayawati cautioned.

She stressed the UCC should be implemented only after general consensus on the matter. “There should not be politics over the UCC…. Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code through the country,” she added.

Launching a broadside on the ruling BJP, she said the ruling party was trying to rake up the issue to divert the attention of the public from contentious issues faced by the country.

Mayawati’s statement comes amid the raging debate over the implementation of UCC, a commitment, which the BJP had been reiterating for years in its manifestos.

The debate surrounding the contentious issue gained momentum again last month after the Law Commission of India called for fresh suggestions from public and religious organisations on the issue.

Prime Minister Modi on last Tuesday raised the UCC pitch while interacting with BJP cadre from across the country through video link anchored by the MP government.

Himachal Minister extends support to UCC

Going against his own party line on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, has extended his ‘full’ support’ to the BJP on the UCC.

Interestingly, Vikramaditya, who is the youngest minister in the Sukhu cabinet, said that the BJP must go ahead with its plans, the Congress would extend its full support. “The Congress has always represented all segments of the fabric of India, as far code is concerned. We believe in the uniformity of diversity, so no one should feel that this law is against them,” he said.

