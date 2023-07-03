Minors abandoned by kin due to rape-related pregnancy now to get Centre's assistance

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has launched a scheme which will provide shelter, critical care, and financial, legal and medical support to minor girls whose families have abandoned them due to pregnancy from rape.

Also, minor girls who are orphans or have left their families and chosen to live separately with no means to support themselves will be provided support too.

The minor girls will be supported till the age of 23 and if they want to surrender the child for adoption, they will be given assistance.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the new scheme, which will cost Rs. 74.10 crores, will be launched under the aegis of the Nirbhaya scheme.

The scheme aims to ensure both infrastructural and financial support for minor pregnant victims who have no means to fend for themselves.

"We have additionally leveraged the administrative structure of Mission Vatsalya in collaboration with state governments and childcare institutions to actualise this support to minor victims on the ground," she said.

Launched in 2021, Mission Vatsalya is focused on the protection and welfare of children.

Irani said this additional support under the new scheme would be available for girls up to the age of 18 years at the level of childcare institutions (CCI) and for women up to 23 years at aftercare facilities.

Along with legal aid, the girls, who have been abandoned by their family due to forced pregnancy, either due to rape, or any other reason, and have no means to support themselves, will also be provided with safe transportation for attending court hearings, she added.

The minister said the Centre had accelerated access to justice for minor rape victims by establishing 415 POCSO fast-track courts nationwide.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data, 51,863 Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act cases were lodged in 2021, out of which 64 per cent were of penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

“In many cases, girls become pregnant and bear several physical and mental health concerns, which are further aggravated when they are disowned or abandoned by their own families or are orphans,” she added.

She also said that these girl child victims, who will be provided integrated support and assistance under one roof, will be given skill training.

A senior official said the scheme aims to facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services, including access to education, police assistance, counselling, legal support, and insurance cover for the girl child victim and her newborn.

The medical benefits available to beneficiaries of the scheme include maternity, neo-natal and infant care, the official added.

Officials said the girl child victim doesn't need to produce a copy of the FIR to avail of the benefits under the scheme. Hover, the persons responsible for implementing the scheme need to ensure that the police are informed, and an FIR is registered, the official said.

Separate space will be allocated at the child care homes for the scheme's beneficiaries as her needs would be different from other children residing there.

Under Mission Vatsalya guidelines, provisions of dedicated childcare institutions for POCSO victims will also be made to ensure the proper rehabilitation of such minors.

