Home Nation

Tribal youth interrogated in tiger poaching case found dead in MP's Betul

The deceased, identified as Anish Uike, a resident of Chopna village in Betul, was among five suspects who were interrogated on Saturday.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

BHOPAL: The body of a tribal youth, detained for interrogation in connection with a case of tiger poaching in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, was found hanging from a tree, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Anish Uike, a resident of Chopna village in Betul, was among five suspects who were interrogated on Saturday. They all were released on Sunday.

Uike was found dead hanging from a tree in a field located a few metres away from his home.

Chandrapal Dhurve, in-charge of Chopna police station, said all five suspects, who were detained for interrogation, were released on Sunday.

On June 25, a decomposed and headless body of an adult tiger was found in the Dabra Dev area of Churna forest range, around two km from the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) buffer.

Since then, the Tiger Strike Force and STR team were searching of the suspected killers.

A senior forest official associated with the STR told IANS that search were being conducted in Chhindwara and Betul districts.

During the search, five suspects were detained for questioning, and the deceased (Uike) was one of them.

"Prima facie, it seems a suicide case, however, nothing can be said until the postmortem report reveals the exact case of death. Statements of family persons and locals are being recorded. Our investigation is underway," Dhurve said.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has announced a reward of Rs. 25000 for information leading to the arrest of the tiger poachers.

The Union Forest Ministry has also taken cognizance of the matter and has issued guidelines for each tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

This year so far, (January 1 to June 30) a total of 26 tiger deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Tiger poaching Tribal youth suicide Tiger Strike Force Satpura Tiger Reserve
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp