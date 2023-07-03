Will handle revolt, rebuild party: Sharad Pawar

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Putting up a brave face over the revolt of his nephew Ajit Pawar, NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday said he will rebuild the party. Taking a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the credit for NCP leaders joining hands with the BJP goes to him.

“A few days ago, in his rally in Bhopal, Modi criticised and raised the corruption issue of NCP leaders. Now, those ‘corrupt’ leaders joined hands with the BJP and became ministers. It means the PM’s allegations have no value. They all got clean chit... I am happy for them and am grateful to PM Modi as well.”

Asserting that he will handle the revolt in his own way, Sharad Pawar said this is not the first time that he is facing such challenges. “It’s not new for me. I have full faith in the people of Maharashtra,” he said, adding: “I am confident that I will repeat the 1980 situation. That time also, out of a total of 58 MLAs, 56 MLAs left me. But in elections, we fielded fresh faces and all of them got elected.”

