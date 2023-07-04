Amid violence, Biren says bunkers built by people will be destroyed

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In escalated violence in Manipur, a gunfight erupted between two groups in strife-torn Manipur on Monday. However, there were no reports of any casualty. In Imphal, Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting of the Unified Command. “We decided that bunkers, wherever they have been erected (by people), have to be destroyed. State and paramilitary forces will be deployed in the vulnerable areas,” he said.

For agriculture purpose, the government has decided to deploy more personnel in Kakching, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur districts and the adjoining areas of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts. In addition to previous deployment there, 2,000 more personnel will be posted.

The state government has also decided to reopen schools for students from Class 1-8 from July 5, said the Chief Minister. In a separate development, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) released a photo of the decapitated head of a victim of the violence. It said David Thiek, the young Kuki-Zo village volunteer from Churachandpur district, was killed by a mob shortly after Sunday midnight.

Several Kuki-Zo organisations condemned the barbaric killing. Official sources said the Monday incident occurred on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. The security forces were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said one Manihar Meetei (66) from Sekmai in Imphal West district, who was caught by the Kuki village defence volunteers of Kangpokpi district, was freed on Sunday. Rebel group Kuki National Front intervened and ensured his safe release on humanitarian ground, ITLF said.

SC demands update on ground situation in Manipur

New Delhi: Amidst the contradictory claims put forth by Manipur government and Manipur Tribals Forum with regards to the situation of ethnic violence in the state, the Supreme Court on Monday directed state government to file an updated status report detailing the actual situation on the ground. “We want to know about the rehabilitation efforts, the recovery of arms, law and order situation on the ground. Give us a detailed report,” CJI DY Chandrachud said.

