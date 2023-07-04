Bad weather: Three Delhi-bound flights diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar

By ANI

New Delhi [India]: Three Delhi-bound flights were diverted on Tuesday owing to bad weather in the national capital.

One flight was diverted to Lucknow and two flights were diverted to Amritsar according to airport sources.

Flight UK836 from Chennai to Delhi and Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport.

Both of the flights reached Amritsar at 3.30 pm and 3.40 pm respectively.

"Flight UK836 from Chennai to Delhi (MAA-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1540hrs," the airlines said in a statement.

"Flight UK960 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Amritsar (ATQ) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Amritsar at 1530 hours," the airlines informed further.

Official information on the third flight is awaited.

According to India Meteorological Department, Delhi will have a cloudy sky on July 4 and 5. The Delhites are to experience light to moderate rain or slight thundershowers on July 4 and 5.

And from 6 to 20 July, the sky in Delhi would remain cloudy with light rains showers, according to IMD.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted light to moderate rainfall till Wednesday in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Light rainfall has been predicted in the Delhi-National Capital Region over the next two-three days, followed by light to moderate rains for the next three days, as per India Meteorological Department.

Speaking to ANI, Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist, IMD said, "So as of today, the monsoon has covered the entire country against its normal date of July 8. Monsoon has been particularly active over the northeastern states".

He said that heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for northeastern states for the next five days.

The southwest monsoon is now at an advanced stage and is active in the country, the Met Department stated earlier, adding that several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Amid unrelenting monsoon showers in Gujarat, several rivers and water bodies were overflowing, with several areas submerged.

Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the last week claimed the lives of more than 24 people -- either in rain-related or road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

