Buzz over RLD’s move in UP as it strains to clear air

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Post-Maharashtra developments, political corridors in Lucknow were agog with rumours of a possible split in opposition camp in Uttar Pradesh with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhury likely to spring a surprise on the lines of Ajit Pawar.

However, while interacting with the media in Baghpat on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury ruled out the possibility of joining the BJP-led NDA, saying he would remain “with whom he has been so far”.

The RLD chief is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party since the 2019 general election. The two parties fought last year’s Assembly polls together.

After giving a miss to the Patna conclave of the Opposition camp on June 23 owing to his being abroad for an event, Jayant purportedly met a Union minister on Sunday, lending weight to the latest rumours.

Officially, RLD has been in denial mode on Monday over Jayant’s meeting with a Union minister.

“Jayantji’s does the politics of ideology. He did not meet any one in the BJP,” said Anil Dubey, a senior RLD leader. However, the buzz about SP-RLD tie-up being on the rocks has been doing the rounds for quite some time. The first sign of differences emerged during the Rajya Sabha polls to 11 seats in UP in May 2022.

As the SP had three seats at its disposal, it nominated Kapil Sibal and Javed Ali on two. For the third seat, Jayant had to do a hard bargaining with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who was interested in sending his wife Dimple to the Upper House.

Jayant rules out joining NDA

Interacting with the media in Baghpat on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury ruled out the possibility of joining NDA. “My decision is clear: I will remain where I am. I will be with the opposition,” said Jayant to query whether he was unhappy with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and whether he would soon be a part of NDA. Jayant said he’d attend the opposition leaders meeting due mid-July in Bengaluru.

LUCKNOW: Post-Maharashtra developments, political corridors in Lucknow were agog with rumours of a possible split in opposition camp in Uttar Pradesh with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhury likely to spring a surprise on the lines of Ajit Pawar. However, while interacting with the media in Baghpat on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury ruled out the possibility of joining the BJP-led NDA, saying he would remain “with whom he has been so far”. The RLD chief is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party since the 2019 general election. The two parties fought last year’s Assembly polls together. After giving a miss to the Patna conclave of the Opposition camp on June 23 owing to his being abroad for an event, Jayant purportedly met a Union minister on Sunday, lending weight to the latest rumours. Officially, RLD has been in denial mode on Monday over Jayant’s meeting with a Union minister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Jayantji’s does the politics of ideology. He did not meet any one in the BJP,” said Anil Dubey, a senior RLD leader. However, the buzz about SP-RLD tie-up being on the rocks has been doing the rounds for quite some time. The first sign of differences emerged during the Rajya Sabha polls to 11 seats in UP in May 2022. As the SP had three seats at its disposal, it nominated Kapil Sibal and Javed Ali on two. For the third seat, Jayant had to do a hard bargaining with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who was interested in sending his wife Dimple to the Upper House. Jayant rules out joining NDA Interacting with the media in Baghpat on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury ruled out the possibility of joining NDA. “My decision is clear: I will remain where I am. I will be with the opposition,” said Jayant to query whether he was unhappy with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and whether he would soon be a part of NDA. Jayant said he’d attend the opposition leaders meeting due mid-July in Bengaluru.