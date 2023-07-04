Home Nation

Buzz over RLD’s move in UP as it strains to clear air

“Jayantji’s does the politics of ideology. He did not meet any one in the BJP,” said Anil Dubey, a senior RLD leader.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD vice-president Jayant Chaudhury announced alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: Akhilesh Yadav, Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Post-Maharashtra developments, political corridors in Lucknow were agog with rumours of a possible split in opposition camp in Uttar Pradesh with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhury likely to spring a surprise on the lines of Ajit Pawar.

However, while interacting with the media in Baghpat on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury ruled out the possibility of joining the BJP-led NDA, saying he would remain “with whom he has been so far”.
The RLD chief is in alliance with the Samajwadi Party since the 2019 general election. The two parties fought last year’s Assembly polls together.

After giving a miss to the Patna conclave of the Opposition camp on June 23 owing to his being abroad for an event, Jayant purportedly met a Union minister on Sunday, lending weight to the latest rumours.
Officially, RLD has been in denial mode on Monday over Jayant’s meeting with a Union minister.

“Jayantji’s does the politics of ideology. He did not meet any one in the BJP,” said Anil Dubey, a senior RLD leader. However, the buzz about SP-RLD tie-up being on the rocks has been doing the rounds for quite some time. The first sign of differences emerged during the Rajya Sabha polls to 11 seats in UP in May 2022. 

As the SP had three seats at its disposal, it nominated Kapil Sibal and Javed Ali on two. For the third seat, Jayant had to do a hard bargaining with  SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who was interested in sending his wife Dimple to the Upper House.

Jayant rules out joining NDA
Interacting with the media in Baghpat on Monday, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury ruled out the possibility of joining NDA. “My decision is clear: I will remain where I am. I will be with the opposition,” said Jayant to query whether he was unhappy with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and whether he would soon be a part of NDA. Jayant said he’d attend the opposition leaders meeting due mid-July in Bengaluru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayant Chaudhury Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD Ajit Pawar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp