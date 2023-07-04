Home Nation

CBI chargesheet: Centre on political 'witch hunt' against Tejashwi Yadav, says JD(U) national president

CBI officials said the second chargesheet was filed as investigation into the alleged roles of the accused could not be completed by the time the initial report was filed.

JDU national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA:  A day after the CBI filed a chargesheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of running a "witch-hunt" against the RJD leader.

"The second chargesheet of the CBI, in this case, was filed without a shred of evidence against Yadav. The CBI had earlier said there was no proof against him. But when the RJD and JD(U) along with other parties formed the grand alliance government in Bihar in August 2022, the Centre started using its 'parrot' (CBI) and other federal probe agencies against the deputy CM," Singh said in a video message.

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against Yadav, his father and former railways minister Lalu Prasad and mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-jobs scam in a competent court in New Delhi.

The chargesheet, which also named 14 others, is the second in the case.

"It's a well-known fact that the CBI goes after only those who are opposed to the BJP. We all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the opposition meet in Patna on June 23, said in a public meeting that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders are involved in corruption cases amounting to Rs 70,000 crore. Five days later, when NCP leaders became part of the BJP-led Maharashtra government, everything was fine for Modi. He has conveniently forgotten the corrupt NCP leaders," said Singh.

"This kind of political witch hunt will only strengthen opposition unity in the country. Yadav will not get scared by CBI's act or the BJP-led central government. Electorates understand all these undemocratic acts of the Modi government and people will give a befitting reply to the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The CBI's case pertains to Group-D appointments for 'substitutes' made in Western Central Zone based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of Lalu Prasad's family or associates, according to officials.

