Centre won’t back down, says RSS Gen Secy  

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday said the Central government will not back down on fully implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but an atmosphere needs to be created to remove certain hurdles standing in the way.

Addressing a gathering of Hindu migrants from Pakistan in Ahmedabad, the RSS general secretary urged people to create an atmosphere once again which would remove all the hurdles coming in the way of the Centre in “fully” implementing the Act.

He also claimed that agitations were organised against CAA as part of a conspiracy and misinformation was spread against it across the world. “CAA was an attempt to fast-track the process of granting citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan and Bangladesh. The idea was to see that there is no waiting period for those minorities who come here because of persecution,” said Hosabale. He said the government is mulling to implement the Act.

