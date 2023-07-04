Home Nation

Despite 14 deaths in 26 days, DGP terms Bengal pre-poll violence 'sporadic'

Former CPI(M) Lok Sabha member Samik Lahiri said that the situation in the state is not under control of police but that of the anti-social elements.

Published: 04th July 2023

west Bengal

Rural poll violence in West Bengal. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: In spite of 14 deaths reported in pre-poll violence over the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal during the past 26 days, state Director General of Police Manoj Malviya dubbed the violent cases "sporadic".

With the body of BJP worker Bankim Hansda being recovered from a roadside in Purulia on Monday night, the death toll in pre-poll violence in the last 26 days rose to 14 since the poll date was announced on June 8.

However, while speaking to the media, Malviya said stray incidents of violence and clashes are being blown out of proportion and projected in a big way.

“There had been a couple of incidents, where the police had taken prompt action. We are working as per guidelines. The situation is well under control and incidents of violence have come down. The media is projecting minor incidents as major ones. This is not done,” Malviya said.

He also claimed that there had been more severe violence in previous polls. “After the panchayat polls are over I will give comparative statistics on this count,” he said.

Meanwhile, the political slugfest has started over his comment. Reacting to his comments, the state spokesman of BJP in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya said that such an observation from the highest chair of state police is not acceptable after so many reported death cases. “The DGP seems to be speaking like the spokesman of the ruling Trinamool Congress,” Bhattacharya said.

Former CPI(M) Lok Sabha member Samik Lahiri said that the situation in the state is not under control of police but that of the anti-social elements.

“After such comments from the highest chair of the state police, how can we expect peace in the rural civic body polls,” Lahiri said.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen, however, seconded Malviya and said that the pre- poll violence in West Bengal this time had been in much lower proportion than what it was during the previous Left Front regime.

