Nitin Gadkari announces Rs 5,600 cr worth road projects in poll-bound Rajasthan

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone of 11 NH projects worth Rs 5,600 crore in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

These comprise four major national highway projects worth Rs 3,775 crore and seven relatively smaller projects worth Rs 1,850 crore.

The four major projects include the six-laning of NH48 between Kishangarh and Gulbapura, and between Gulabpura and Chittorgarh, and the construction of a four-lane railway overbridge on NH 162A at Fatehnagar.

It also includes the construction of a high level bridge on Chambal river in Mandrayal under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund. "With the construction of this bridge connectivity will be maintained between Mandrayal, Karauli in Rajasthan and Sabalgarh in Madhya Pradesh," the government said.

The minor projects include those aimed at improving connectivity between religious place Nathdwara and Udaipur airport, including the Pratapgarh bypass. They also include the construction of a road from Raas to Biaora, and the construction of bypasses in Sangwara and Garhi. These projects also include thirteen animal underpasses in Todgarh Wildlife Sanctuary on the Beawar-Gomti road.

Separately, the minister also announced the approval of 74 projects under Central Road Fund at a cost of 2,250 crores. The work on these projects will start soon, the minister added.

Rajasthan is scheduled to see elections to the state legistlative assembly towards the end of 2023.

