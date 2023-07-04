Home Nation

Parliament panel head for keeping all tribals out of UCC 

Sources said members of the DMK, BRS and the Congress sought to know why the bill was being brought in a hurry.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  At a Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Monday, the Congress, DMK, and BRS raised questions on the intention, urgency and timing of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of the 2024 general elections, according to sources.

As for the panel chairman and BJP MP Sushil Modi, he suggested that tribal communities from the Northeast and elsewhere should be kept out of the purview of the UCC since they get protection under the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Amid growing buzz that the Centre is planning to table the UCC bill in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the Parliamentary Panel on Law and Justice has called the meeting to seek the views of its members on the UCC.

Sources said members of the DMK, BRS and the Congress sought to know why the bill was being brought in a hurry. TMC and NCP members did not attend. The Congress and DMK argued that the 21st Law Commission, in its comprehensive report, had observed that it is “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage” to have a UCC.

The 22nd Law Commission rebutted, saying its predecessor had put out a consultation paper and not a set of recommendation, said sources. The BSP and Sanjay Raut of Uddhav’s Shiv Sena, however, were in support of a common law. 

!7 members attend meet
The meeting was attended by 17 members, including the Department of Legal Affairs, the Legislative Department and the Law Commission

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code UCC Parliamentary Standing Committee Sushil Modi tribal communities
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp