PM reviews performance of key welfare, development schemes

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the council of his ministers to ensure the benefits of government welfare and development schemes to every section of the society. After reviwing the performances of almost all key ministeries, the PM Modi dwelt upon the government developnetal agendas minutely asking the ministers to complete projects withing the fix time frame.

If sources are to be believed, the PM said that his government runs on the agenda of development to all and that the mantra of government must be realised and visualised through maximum level of performances.

Later after meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the meeting was fruitful with the council of ministers. “A fruitful meeting with the council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues”, the PM tweeted. The PM also presented a roadmap for BJP for 2047.

Ahead of the next parliamentary elections coming closer day by day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the high-level meeting of union council of ministers on Monday for hours. The meeting that started at 4.30pm at new convention centre at Pragati Maidan had wider discussions on the ‘pagati’(progress) of government’s many flagships schemes of all key ministries.

An informed source said that the PM Modi went thoroughly the reports of all key ministries and minutely discussed all important points including percentage of success of many flagship schemes and others recorded in the last 9 years.

The meeting ,held amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP’s top brass in the last few days, had also discussion on the need of taking the performances of the 9 years of the Modi government across the remotest parts of districts also with a focus to educate the people from marginalised communities about the government welfare schemes.

If the sources are to be believed, an agenda for the Monsoon sessions-starting from July 20 to August 11, was also discussed. “The PM also set an agenda for the next 2024 LS elections also, saying that development must be guaranteed and taken to the people as the government’s prime agenda”, a senior source said.

The Prime Minister after reviewing the performances of many ministries asked the concerned ministers to complete all important projects started by the government in next 5-6 months. At the meeting, the ministers were also categorically asked to make the performances of their miniseries more and more visible both on the ground and the social media platforms also.

The meeting was held just a few days after a meeting of BJP top leaders including JP Nadda and Amit Shah was held with the PM for hours supposedly discussing organisational issues. Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the government’s developmental agenda and made it clear that inclusive development must be ensured across all sections.

Mantra of govt must be through performance

If sources are to be believed, the PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government runs on the agenda of development to all and that the mantra of government must be realised and visualised through maximum level of performances

