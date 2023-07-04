Home Nation

Poll-ready BJP goes for rejig, announces new chiefs for four states

The BJP announced new party presidents for four states besides appointing the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister as a member of the party national executive committee.

Published: 04th July 2023 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the State polls scheduled for the end of this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced new chiefs for four states.

BJP national president JP Nadda appointed Union minister G Kishan Reddy as new chief of the Telangana unit of the party replacing Sanjay Bundi while former CM and senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi was appointed as chief of the Jharkhand unit.

Similarly, former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, who has recently joined the BJP, was announced as a member of the BJP National Executive Committee.

According to an official statement issued here, the BJP announced Sunil Kumar Jakhar as the new chief of Punjab BJP while former Union minister D Purandeswari has been appointed as the new party chief of Andhra Pradesh.

Purandeswari is the daughter of Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao

The party has also appointed a senior OBC leader Etela Rajender as its election management committee chairperson for the poll-bound Telangana. Sources here said that organizational rejig has been done keeping all the factors of Mission South in mind.

Sunil Jakhar will replace Ashwini Sharma, who recently resigned while Marandi will replace Deepak Prakash. Jakhar had joined the BJP in Punjab after deserting the Congress Party.

And Etela Rajender had also joined the BJP after leaving the Congress and the BRS. D Purandeshwari was earlier also in the Congress and a minister in the UPA government.

