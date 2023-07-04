Home Nation

Raipur Diary: BJP wary as TS Singhdeo becomes Deputy CM

“Merely plantations won’t help unless the protection is ensured to facilitate the green growth”, said RMC commissioner Mayank Chaturvedi. 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel with Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo. (PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Even as the opposition closely watches the political development in the wake of T S Singhdeo’s elevation as deputy chief minister of Chhattisgarh, the BJP apparently downplays the Congress’ move as it hopes to revive its electoral fortunes with the visit of the top leaders to give a boost to the party’s momentum to return to power. Congress leaders claiming the team of Bhupesh and TS will strengthen the party’s prospects to secure the repeat mandate, is cited to have a political sway in north Chhattisgarh.  The key focus for BJP: achievements of Modi government, and alleged failures of the Baghel government.

Urban Raipur to encourage greenery
Recognising the necessity to improve the environment and ensure planting more trees, the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) in its renewed endeavours will create a cleaner and greener state capital through collaborative efforts. As a joint responsibility towards the green future of Raipur, the RMC will also rope-in the support of the various social and voluntary organisations besides chamber of commerce, eminent citizens. “Merely plantations won’t help unless the protection is ensured to facilitate the green growth”, said RMC commissioner Mayank Chaturvedi. 

EC to encourage newly married women to vote
The state, which according to the updated revision rolls has more women and men in the voters list, will ensure the encouraging participation of the women during the elections. The state chief electoral office has decided to organise felicitation programmes as an accolade for the newly married bride who vote in each polling centre of every assembly seat under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP). Every district centre will organise the event at their level. The campaign has begun for an easy inclusion of names of the brides in the voters list at their newly shifted locations to enable them to show up during polls.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

