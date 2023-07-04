Home Nation

SC notice to Centre on plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts in NHRC 

The top court noted the existing seats fell vacant on September 11, 2021, January 4, 2023 and April 4, 2022.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking directions to fill three vacancies at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notice to the government returnable within three weeks.

The top court noted the existing seats fell vacant on September 11, 2021, January 4, 2023 and April 4, 2022.

"The petitioner in-person submits that there are three vacancies in the National Human Rights Commission, namely --Judicial Member, who has to be a Judge or a former Judge of the Supreme Court, Judicial Member, who is or was a Chief Justice of the High Court and a seat for a woman member."

"Issue notice, returnable in three weeks. Liberty to serve the Central Agency, in addition," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy seeking directions to fill the vacant posts at the NHRC.

"The failure of the government in appointing three members in the NHRC has been affecting the functioning of the commission, which has a direct bearing on the rule of law and administration of justice.

"The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 as amended in 2019, mandates a Chairperson and another five members to be appointed in the Commission.

Keeping vacant posts of three members in the NHRC in accordance with the Act (Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993) despite availability of eligible candidates is arbitrary, unreasonable," the plea said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court NHRC Vacancies
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp