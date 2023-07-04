Supreme Court embraces digital tech in endeavour to go paperless

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lawyers and litigants for the first time in 73 year old history of the Supreme Court after the summer recess were welcomed with a digital makeover with a sight of futuristic upgrades in the form of paperless and digitalised court rooms.

As the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assembled after the summer recess, CJI said, “I hope lawyers have more space now with all books and all gone from the sides. All the court rooms of the SC will be made paperless. All courtrooms will resemble ours. No books and papers at all.”

The new system has been introduced by the CJI with a view to ensure optimum utilisation of technology in justice delivery as a part of the green initiatives. To enable remote participation and virtual meetings, CJI’s court coupled with the courts headed by two senior most judges (Court 1 to 3) have been enhanced with state of the art VC systems for facilitation of efficient communication and collaboration.

Courtrooms have now been integrated with cable cubbies for fulfilling the diverse connectivity needs of modern technology. For high resolution display for camera feed and multimedia content, a “futuristic LED video wall” has been installed. The same facilities has been installed to enhance the visual impact of presentations, evidence, and video recordings, create an immersive and engaging courtroom experience and also ensure optimal audio quality and distribution in these Courts.

With a view to simplify the presentation of visual information and enhancing the accessibility of courtroom proceedings, a document camera has also been provided in the courtrooms for streamlining the sharing of document content.

NEW DELHI: Lawyers and litigants for the first time in 73 year old history of the Supreme Court after the summer recess were welcomed with a digital makeover with a sight of futuristic upgrades in the form of paperless and digitalised court rooms. As the bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assembled after the summer recess, CJI said, “I hope lawyers have more space now with all books and all gone from the sides. All the court rooms of the SC will be made paperless. All courtrooms will resemble ours. No books and papers at all.” The new system has been introduced by the CJI with a view to ensure optimum utilisation of technology in justice delivery as a part of the green initiatives. To enable remote participation and virtual meetings, CJI’s court coupled with the courts headed by two senior most judges (Court 1 to 3) have been enhanced with state of the art VC systems for facilitation of efficient communication and collaboration.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Courtrooms have now been integrated with cable cubbies for fulfilling the diverse connectivity needs of modern technology. For high resolution display for camera feed and multimedia content, a “futuristic LED video wall” has been installed. The same facilities has been installed to enhance the visual impact of presentations, evidence, and video recordings, create an immersive and engaging courtroom experience and also ensure optimal audio quality and distribution in these Courts. With a view to simplify the presentation of visual information and enhancing the accessibility of courtroom proceedings, a document camera has also been provided in the courtrooms for streamlining the sharing of document content.