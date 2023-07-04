Home Nation

Terror, trade on SCO Summit agenda

Discussions are likely to be held around issues ranging from terrorism to security, trade and politics.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The much-awaited SCO Summit will be over in about two hours time on Tuesday. After India decided to host it virtually, most members who were gearing up to travel to Delhi to attend it in-person will now have around 10 minutes of time each to talk, deliberate and agree on issues that would later translate into the joint declaration.

The Summit being organised under India’s chairmanship will be more like a conference now where leaders will not be able to have bilaterals on the sidelines – like in Samarkhand last September. Discussions are likely to be held around issues ranging from terrorism to security, trade and politics.

The virtual Summit which will be anchored by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will also be attended by Russian Federation President, Vladimir Putin (who according to Kremlin was gearing up to attend the Summit in person), Chinese Premier Xi Jingping and Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif amongst other heads of state.

PM Modi and President Putin had a telephonic conversation recently talking stalk of the situation in Russia post the minor rebellion caused by Wagner and also about the need to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. India’s relations with Pakistan are at an all-time low due to terrorism while with China are not ‘normal’ as External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar keeps reiterating due to the LAC standoff.

“India has beens too consumed by the G20 and its upcoming Summit, which is the probable reason for them to push the SCO Summit on a virtual mode,’’ lamented a SCO member. Last year in the Samarkand Summit, besides the joint declaration a record number of agreements, concepts, programs had been adopted. Around 44 documents were signed. India has hosted over 100 meetings under its SCO chairmanship and most were in person meetings. The most well known was the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting that was held in Goa – which was attended by Sergey Lavrov, Bilawal Bhutto and Qin Gang.

SCO is the world’s largest regional organisation in terms of area, covering approximately 60 per cent of Eurasia and 42 per cent of the world population, representing 25 per cent of the global GDP, 25 per cent of the world’s oil reserves and 50 per cent of natural gas and uranium deposits. Iran will join as member of this grouping on Tuesday.

The subjects on which the members will deliberate will include terrorism, security situation in Afghanistan, enhancing cooperation between SCO states which includes improving connectivity through multi-modal routes. The theme for India’s Presidency is `SECURE” which is an abbreviation for security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for soverignity and territorial integrity and environmental protection. India has also been pushing for deeper cooperation on de-radicalisation strategies.

India has hosted over 100 meetings under its SCO chairmanship and most were in person meetings. The most well known was the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting that was held in Goa – which was attended by Sergey Lavrov, Bilawal Bhutto and Qin Gang.

Meanwhile, the members of the SCO include India, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikstan. Their dialogue partners include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Turkey. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt are likely to be dialogue partner. SCO members are hoping that the significance of  the Summit is not diluted in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCO Summit LAC standoff Dr S Jaishankar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp