UP-RERA tells realty firm to finish stalled project involving 600 flats by ’25

Real estate regulator in UP has asked a realty firm to complete its stalled housing project in Greater Noida, comprising nearly 600 flats, by June 2025.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

RERA

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NOIDA:  Real estate regulator in UP has asked a realty firm to complete its stalled housing project in Greater Noida, comprising nearly 600 flats, by June 2025. The project ‘Ajnara Le Garden Phase-3’, located in Noida Extension (Greater Noida -West), was launched in 2014 but could not be completed. 

There are 585 flats in four towers in this project, of which 476 units have been sold to customers.
In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) on Monday said it has authorised Ajnara Realtech, the existing promoter of the Ajnara Le-Garden Phase-3 project, to complete the remaining construction.

The promoter has been given time till June 2025 to complete the remaining construction work and ensure possession of homes to 476 allottees, it said. “UP-RERA, with a view to protect the interests of the allottees of a stuck project... authorised the existing promoter, Ajnara Realtech, to undertake the completion of the remaining construction and development work of Ajnara Le Garden Phase-3 project with consent of more than 50 per cent of its allottees in a time-bound manner and complete it in 24 months, by June 2025,” an official statement said.

As per the site inspection report carried out in April 2022, the overall physical progress of the project was 35 per cent only. It is estimated that about Rs 187 crore can be raised from the project, which includes the upfront contribution of Rs 4 crore from the promoter, Rs 112 crore receivables from the existing allottees and Rs 71 crore to be raised by selling unsold units, according to the statement. On the other hand, the estimated cost to complete the project is about Rs 186 crore in various heads, the UP RERA noted.

