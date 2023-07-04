Villagers thrash 2 boys for hours in J’khand on suspicion of theft

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident from Jharkhand, two minor boys were thrashed by the villagers for several hours. The children had their hands tied, heads half-tonsured and were made to stand in mud filled water on suspicion of theft at Chandipur in Sahibganj.

They were garlanded with shoes, paraded in the village and were released only after receiving a fine of Rs 3,000 imposed on their parents, and making them lick their spit in public. Police has lodged FIR against 4 people at Rajmahal Police Station in Sahibganj after the video of the incident was made viral on social media. Child-line help team also came into action and is looking into the matter after recording their statements.

According to locals, Rs 4,300 were stolen from the house of a woman for which one of the minor was held responsible. A few people went and dragged him out from his house at around 1 am on Saturday and tied him with rope. Later in the morning, another youth also was also pulled out from his house and both were thrashed together.

“When their parents went to arrange the fine amount, the villagers half-tonsured their heads and paraded them in the village after garlanding them with shoes and slippers. Some of the youths also made a video of the entire incident and it went viral on social media,” said a villager requesting anonymity.

Later, they were released only after receiving the fine amount and making them lick their spit in public, he added.

Villagers informed that one of the minor was held captive for 14 hours while another was held for 6 hours. After the video went viral on social media, police came into action and lodged an FIR against four people.

“After the matter was brought to our notice that two minors were thrashed, a team was rushed to the village and an FIR was lodged against four people on the basis of minor’s father statement . A hunt is on to arrest the accused persons named in the FIR,” said Sahibganj SP Anuranjan Kispotta.

The two minors are said to be in a habit of stealing and were warned earlier also by the villagers, he added. One of the victim’s father told that they are from Bihar and have been living there for the last 3 years. The minor’s families had left the place out of embarrassment after the incident, but the child-line team traced them to record their statement.

