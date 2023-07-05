Home Nation

Bulldozer rolls out, flattens house, 'illegal properties' of man arrested for peeing on tribal worker 

The National Security Act has been invoked against the accused who is a native of Kubri village.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pravesh Shukla, Man urinating on tribal worker

Bulldozers flattened the house and illegal properties of Pravesh Shukla. (Videograb)

By ANI

SIDHI, (Madhya Pradesh): The district authorities in Sidhi razed the house of Pravesh Shukla, who was arrested on charges of urinating on a tribal worker's face.

Bulldozers flattened the house and illegal properties of Shukla, said reports after Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered the demolition of the illegal properties of Pravesh.

The National Security Act has been invoked against the accused who is a native of Kubri village. Shukla was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and is currently lodged in the Rewa jail.

"NSA has been invoked, bulldozer has been moved and if needed, Mama ji will bury criminals 10 feet below the ground. Mama ji's message is clear, that is why those with ill intentions - think 10 times before committing a crime in Madhya Pradesh," the Office of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier posted on Twitter.

BSP supremo Mayawati, among other leaders demanded strict action against the accused.

ALSO READ | After video of 'BJP man' urinating on tribal youth in MP goes viral, pressure tactics to cover-up the act

Mayawati took to Twitter to say, "In this regard, the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should take action against that criminal not only by NSA but by confiscating/demolishing his property, leaving aside the idea of saving the criminal and not telling him that he belongs to their party. Such incidents bring shame to everyone. "

The Congress demanded a CBI inquiry into the shameless act of Shukla. The incident triggered widespread outrage after a video of the act went viral on Tuesday.

The Congress also demanded that the property of the accused be demolished like the similar action taken by the state government in other cases.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP man Pravesh Shukla Urinating on tribal worker's face National Security Act
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp