Bulldozer rolls out, flattens house, 'illegal properties' of man arrested for peeing on tribal worker 

SIDHI, (Madhya Pradesh): The district authorities in Sidhi razed the house of Pravesh Shukla, who was arrested on charges of urinating on a tribal worker's face.

Bulldozers flattened the house and illegal properties of Shukla, said reports after Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered the demolition of the illegal properties of Pravesh.

The National Security Act has been invoked against the accused who is a native of Kubri village. Shukla was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and is currently lodged in the Rewa jail.

"NSA has been invoked, bulldozer has been moved and if needed, Mama ji will bury criminals 10 feet below the ground. Mama ji's message is clear, that is why those with ill intentions - think 10 times before committing a crime in Madhya Pradesh," the Office of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier posted on Twitter.

BSP supremo Mayawati, among other leaders demanded strict action against the accused.

Mayawati took to Twitter to say, "In this regard, the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh should take action against that criminal not only by NSA but by confiscating/demolishing his property, leaving aside the idea of saving the criminal and not telling him that he belongs to their party. Such incidents bring shame to everyone. "

The Congress demanded a CBI inquiry into the shameless act of Shukla. The incident triggered widespread outrage after a video of the act went viral on Tuesday.

The Congress also demanded that the property of the accused be demolished like the similar action taken by the state government in other cases.



