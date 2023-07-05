Home Nation

Golden Temple langar scam: SGPC suspends 51 employees

There was a tendering process but reportedly the amount was not fully deposited in the exchequer of SGPC by the guilty.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Golden_ temple

Image of the Golden Temple, used representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday suspended 51 staffers of the apex gurudwara management body for their alleged involvement in a ‘Langar Scam’ at the Golden Temple, Amritsar, said sources. 

They were earlier indicted by an inquiry committee for administrative irregularities in disposing of leftover food from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee Langar Hall in the temple complex between April 2019 and December 2022. Sources said the leftovers (langar) including stale rotis, rice and vegetables were sold as cattle feed. There was a tendering process but reportedly the amount was not fully deposited in the exchequer of SGPC by the guilty.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said the suspended employees included managers, supervisors, storekeepers and gurdwara inspectors. SGPC President Harjinder Dhami said no irregularity would not be tolerated.

