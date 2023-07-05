Home Nation

'I won't allow anyone to snatch party symbol', says Sharad Pawar as Ajit's faction approaches EC

Recalling his connect with the masses when he set up NCP in 1999, Pawar said, "today we may not be in power, but we are in people's hearts."

Published: 05th July 2023 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters move past NCP chief Sharad Pawar's hoardings, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday objected to his big photo adorning the stage at a parallel meeting of the party convened by his nephew Ajit Pawar, and said those using his image are aware that they have nothing else.

Addressing a meeting at Chavan Centre in south Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present, 83-year-old Pawar criticised his nephew for going with BJP for power, despite PM Narendra Modi calling NCP a corrupt party.

On Ajit Pawar-led faction approaching Election Commission and staking claim to the party symbol, the veteran politician assured his supporters that he won't allow anyone to snatch the party symbol.

"Just a few days ago, they (Ajit Pawar) derided chief minister Eknath Shinde, saying they haven't seen such a CM in all these years, but today they have joined him," Sharad Pawar said.

Recalling his connection with the masses when he set up NCP in 1999, Pawar said, "Today we may not be in power, but we are in people's hearts."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajit Pawar Sharad Pawar NCP Election Commission
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp