Kuki leader’s house torched in Manipur

The arson attack was on the house of Dr Seilen Haokip, spokesperson of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), in the hill district of Churachandpur.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel during a combing operation in sensitive areas of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Miscreants on Monday night set ablaze the house of an insurgent leader in Manipur, a day after he had played a key role in the lifting of a blockade enforced on National Highway 2 — the state’s lifeline.

The arson attack was on the house of Dr Seilen Haokip, spokesperson of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), in the hill district of Churachandpur. The KNO is a bunch of extremist groups that signed a suspension of operation (SoO) pact with the government.

There was nobody in the house at the time of the incident. Haokip told this newspaper the attack was carried out by miscreants, not a mob. The attack came just hours after he issued a clarification on why he helped lift the blockade. 

Elsewhere in the state, an abortive attempt to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion at Khangabok in Thoubal district was made on Tuesday. A mob had laid roadblocks to prevent the movement of reinforcements. However, additional columns of Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force came in and brought the situation under control. One rioter was killed while a few others were injured in the attack.

