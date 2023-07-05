Madhya Pradesh CM dishes out sops for contract staff, skilled youth in poll year

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just a few months before the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a slew of announcements for around 2.5 lakh contractual employees of the state government on Tuesday.

Addressing a mega convention of the contractual employees (who’ve been protesting for their cause for a long time), the CM made the announcements, which included ending the existing system of annual contracts for the contract employees, giving them the benefits of the National Pension Scheme and giving them 100% amount in salary/honorarium

He also announced benefits under the health insurance scheme to the contractual employees, rendering them the benefits of compassionate appointment, gratuity on retirement, 50% reservation for them in recruitment to regular posts in government departments and provision of maternity leave and other leaves like regular employees. The CM also announced that the amount of salary deducted for contract employees due to certain reasons (protests) will be refunded and no cases against them would continue.

CM initiated the registration process of youths under the CM Learn and Earn Scheme. Also, on Tuesday, he inaugurated the registration process of applicants under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana’ to facilitate on-the-job training of youths in registered industrial and commercial establishments.

Under the scheme, permanent resident youths of MP, who are aged between 18-29 years and whose minimum educational qualification is Class XII or ITI pass or higher, will be provided training in private establishments, including reputed industries and companies.

The scheme will provide monthly stipend ranging between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 to youth along with training, skill upgradation, which will boost their employment opportunities. About 75 per cent of the stipend will be paid through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the trainee on behalf of the state.

BHOPAL: Just a few months before the year-end assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a slew of announcements for around 2.5 lakh contractual employees of the state government on Tuesday. Addressing a mega convention of the contractual employees (who’ve been protesting for their cause for a long time), the CM made the announcements, which included ending the existing system of annual contracts for the contract employees, giving them the benefits of the National Pension Scheme and giving them 100% amount in salary/honorarium He also announced benefits under the health insurance scheme to the contractual employees, rendering them the benefits of compassionate appointment, gratuity on retirement, 50% reservation for them in recruitment to regular posts in government departments and provision of maternity leave and other leaves like regular employees. The CM also announced that the amount of salary deducted for contract employees due to certain reasons (protests) will be refunded and no cases against them would continue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); CM initiated the registration process of youths under the CM Learn and Earn Scheme. Also, on Tuesday, he inaugurated the registration process of applicants under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Seekho-Kamao Yojana’ to facilitate on-the-job training of youths in registered industrial and commercial establishments. Under the scheme, permanent resident youths of MP, who are aged between 18-29 years and whose minimum educational qualification is Class XII or ITI pass or higher, will be provided training in private establishments, including reputed industries and companies. The scheme will provide monthly stipend ranging between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 to youth along with training, skill upgradation, which will boost their employment opportunities. About 75 per cent of the stipend will be paid through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the trainee on behalf of the state.