Manipur tribals oppose CM’s plan to destroy bunkers built by people 

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government’s decision to destroy the illegal bunkers has met with opposition. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) said the destruction of the bunkers would make the Kuki-Zo tribal villages more vulnerable to attacks from “radical Meitei gunmen and mobs.” The decision is not comforting for the Kuki-Zo tribals, it added.

After chairing a meeting of the Unified Command on Monday evening, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the government has decided to deploy forces to destroy all bunkers built by villagers. The ITLF said despite the deployment of a large number of security personnel and the setting up of military buffer zones, the tribal villages were being attacked almost every day, leading to deaths and the destruction of houses.

“Meitei settlements do not need bunkers because tribals do not attack them; but for tribals, bunkers are an essential part of their defence against raids,” the tribal organisation said.

It further said the tribals cannot trust a CM who calls his fellow citizens ‘illegal immigrants’ and “openly sides” with one community despite being a state administrator. “The CM’s partisanship was on full display during his recent visit to the Sagang area, in which Langja village was attacked by armed Meitei groups. He only visited and paid his condolences to the Meiteis, while totally ignoring the burning of 30 tribal houses and the brutal killing and beheading of an unarmed tribal youth,” the ITLF said.

It further stated that “cosmetic measures are not enough to control the violence.” It urged the Centre to show its fairness to all sides by implementing President’s rule in the state. The violence in Manipur, which broke out on May 3, has so far left over 120 people dead and an estimated 50,000 others displaced.

Meanwhile, expressing his deep concern over the unabated violence in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said it is incumbent upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for the restoration of peace. “Development with a human touch and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!” Zoramthanga said.

Life in bunkers for Manipuris

Despite security forces, several armed people in Manipur from Meitei & Kuki communities live in bunkers after violence broke out in Ma These bunkers are mostly in foothill areas adjoining Kuki villages Some of these men are well-educated Villages in the state now have their own armed volunteer groups

