Home Nation

NIA files chargesheet against ISIS members in Kolkata court

The duo was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against the Indian government by collecting arms, ammunition and explosives, and recruiting Muslim youths for carrying out terror acts.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

KOLKATA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against two ISIS members involved in promoting the proscribed organisation’s terror activities.

The chargesheet was filed against accused Mohammad Saddam alias Saddam Mallick alias Abdul Mallick, and Abdul Rakib Qureshi alias Abdul Raqib Qureshi by the Special Task Force-Kolkata before the NIA court here. They have been chargesheeted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The duo was arrested by STF Kolkata on January 6 this year for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against the Indian government by collecting arms, ammunition and explosives, and recruiting Muslim youths for carrying out terror acts for ISIS in India and abroad. The STF had initially registered an FIR and NIA had taken over the case a month later, on February 6.

A large quantity of incriminating material, used for propaganda and radicalisation on behalf of ISIS, was seized from the accused. Qureshi was also convicted earlier for life in a UAPA case for his association with SIMI, another banned organisation, NIA sources said.

Investigations showed Saddam had entered into a criminal conspiracy with Qureshi to recruit people, target prominent personalities and send the recruits abroad for executing ISIS-led terror activities. The duo used encrypted social media platforms for communication to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISISNIATerrorismUAPA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp