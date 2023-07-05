Home Nation

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 12,000 crore in Kashi, hold 'tiffin pe charcha' with BJP workers

Before reaching Varanasi, the PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Gorakhpur railway station to Lucknow.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,148 crore besides having an interactive session with BJP workers as part of the party’s ongoing campaign -- ‘Tiffin pe Charcha’ -- on Friday.

Before reaching Varanasi, the PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Gorakhpur railway station to Lucknow. It will be the first edition of Vande Bharat Express trains of the Northeastern Railway.

As per local BJP sources, the interactive session with party workers will be followed by a lunch which the PM will have with party workers.

“The PM will also address a public meeting at Wajidpur area in Harhua block, around 8 km from the city, on the evening of July 7 and he is likely to leave Varanasi on July 8 morning. So far, no programme is scheduled for July 8,” said a BJP leader in Varanasi.

ALSO READ | Modi cabinet rejig: MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni faces axe

According to the local administration, the PM will unveil 19 projects worth Rs 10,720 crore and lay foundation stone of 13 projects of Rs 1,427 crore. He will hand over certificates and keys to three beneficiaries from each of three schemes including—PM SVANidhi scheme, rural housing scheme and Ayushman card scheme.

The PM will also interact with 10 beneficiaries of each of these three schemes. This will kickstart the Grih Pravesh of 5 lakh PMAY beneficiaries, distribution of 1.25 lakh PMSVANidhi loans to eligible beneficiaries and distribution of 2.88 crore Ayushman cards.
 
Over 14,000 beneficiaries of various welfare schemes will be invited to the rally from six districts including Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur and Bhadohi.

The PM will also dedicate three railway lines including Ghazipur city-Aunrihar rail line, Aunrihar-Jaunpur line and the Bhatni-Aunrihar line to the nation. This will mark the completion of 100% electrification of railway lines in Uttar Pradesh.

The projects in Varanasi that will be inaugurated by Modi include a unique floating changing rooms jetty at Dashashwamedh Ghat, which will facilitate bathing of devotees in the Ganga. He will also lay the foundation of the same facility at six more ghats to save devotees taking a holy dip facing an uncomfortable situation while changing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Varanasi Kashi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp