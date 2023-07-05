Sharad Pawar removed from rebel faction of NCP

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar on Wednesday removed NCP chief Sharad Pawar from the top post of the party he founded and led for over two decades, just two days before their mutiny, according to reports.

Ajit Pawar was elected the party chief by around 40 MLAs, MLCs and MPs -- a step calculated to negate any legal hurdle -- the Election Commission has been informed, NDTV reports.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar objected to his big photo adorning the stage at a parallel meeting of the party convened by his nephew Ajit Pawar, and said those using his image are aware that they have nothing else.

Addressing a meeting at Chavan Centre in south Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present, 83-year-old Pawar criticised his nephew for going with BJP for power, despite PM Narendra Modi calling NCP a corrupt party.

Ajit Pawar meanwhile accused his uncle of being biased towards his daughter Supriya Sule.

He asked, "Why didn't I get your blessings... Am I not capable of running Maharashtra...We accepted Sule as the party's working president," CNBCTV18 reported.

