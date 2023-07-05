Home Nation

Sharad Pawar removed from rebel faction of NCP

Ajit Pawar meanwhile accused his uncle of being biased towards his daughter Supriya Sule.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Newly sworn-in Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (C) with NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal (R) and Praful Patel during a press conference, in Mumbai, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: The rebel faction of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar on Wednesday removed NCP chief Sharad Pawar from the top post of the party he founded and led for over two decades, just two days before their mutiny, according to reports.

Ajit Pawar was elected the party chief by around 40 MLAs, MLCs and MPs -- a step calculated to negate any legal hurdle -- the Election Commission has been informed, NDTV reports.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar objected to his big photo adorning the stage at a parallel meeting of the party convened by his nephew Ajit Pawar, and said those using his image are aware that they have nothing else.

Addressing a meeting at Chavan Centre in south Mumbai, where around a dozen of 53 NCP MLAs were present, 83-year-old Pawar criticised his nephew for going with BJP for power, despite PM Narendra Modi calling NCP a corrupt party.

Ajit Pawar meanwhile accused his uncle of being biased towards his daughter Supriya Sule.

He asked, "Why didn't I get your blessings... Am I not capable of running Maharashtra...We accepted Sule as the party's working president," CNBCTV18 reported.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCPSharad PawarAjit Pawar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp