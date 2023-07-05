Home Nation

Shocking video of youth hit by speeding train while filming reels surfaces on social media

Footage shows that the youth along with two boys were standing on railway tracks while a train was approaching them at full speed.

Published: 05th July 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 04:15 PM

The youth (middle) along with two boys standing on the railway track. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

A shocking video of a youth getting knocked down by a speeding train while recklessly filming reels on the railway track has surfaced on social media. The credibility of the video is yet to be verified.

The footage, tweeted by the Twitter handle "Tactical Buddy" (quite unfortunately laughing at the tragedy) shows the youth accompanied by two other boys standing on the railway tracks and filming despite being aware of the approaching train with its horn sounding promptly. Despite multiple warnings and continuous honking from the train, the group ignored it and moved away at the very last moment before the trains crossed them.

Even after clearing the track, the youth continued to pose for the reel and gradually moved closer to the train. The footage shows the youth posing with the train as a backdrop when suddenly he is hit by the speeding train.

In a quick flash, the youth is thrown down to the ground and the footage gets cut off there.

The incident which was caught on camera, surfaced online and went viral. 

The video does not share any details regarding the location, date or even the identity of the individuals. There have been no details regarding any legal action that followed the incident.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in similar circumstances.

In 2018, footage emerged of an Indian gym trainer T Siva who was hit by a train in Telangana while filming himself in front of an oncoming train. He survived with head injuries and was made to appear in court and pay a fine.

Similarly, in 2022, a teen in Telangana was shooting an Instagram reel very close to a train when the speeding train hit him and forced him to the ground. 

