Taiwan to boost ties with India by opening new diplomatic office in Mumbai

"The Taiwan government will establish the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Mumbai to further deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," said Taiwan's foreign ministry.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taiwan will open its third diplomatic representative office in Mumbai by the end of the year. The earlier two offices are in Delhi and Chennai.

"In recent years, cooperation between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Republic of India has witnessed significant progress in numerous domains, including economics and trade, science and technology, critical supply chains, culture, education, and traditional medicine. In light of this development, the R.O.C. (Taiwan) government will establish the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Mumbai in order to further deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries," said Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ever since the TECC in Chennai was set up in 2012, nearly 60 per cent of all Taiwanese businesses investing and opening factories in India have chosen to develop their operations in southern India.

"Chennai and its surrounding areas have thus benefited from the investments made by Taiwanese manufacturing industries. The establishment of the TECC in Mumbai is expected to have a similar effect in western India," said the Taiwanese foreign ministry.

Mumbai is the commercial capital of India and would be a major investment destination for global enterprises. Many countries have established consulates in Mumbai, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia.

"The TECC in Mumbai will help expand mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities between Taiwan and India. Under Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, it will also promote exchanges and cooperation in science and technology, education, culture, and people-to-people ties between Taiwan and western India," it added.

The TECC in Mumbai will provide visa services, document authentication, and emergency assistance to businesspeople, tourists and Taiwanese nationals in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, as well as the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The TECC in Mumbai will work in close coordination with the TECC in Delhi and the TECC in Chennai to offer quality services to Taiwanese nationals and overseas compatriots.

