UPSC releases final merit list of candidates qualified for the Combined Defence Services Examination

The results of the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list.

NEW DELHI: UPSC has released the final merit list of 302 candidates who have qualified for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2022, a press statement said.

The exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the interviews are held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. This is for the admission of 199 candidates to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai,  for 118th  Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and 103 candidates to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 32nd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course,  commencing in October 2023.  

The list of 118th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

The number of vacancies as intimated by the Government, for  118th   Short Service Commission Course (for Men) is 169 and for 32nd Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 16.

The results of the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional.  Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarters.

Click here for the list.

