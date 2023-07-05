Weeks before Priyanka Gandhi's tour, violent brawl erupts between Congress workers in Gwalior

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The opposition Congress appears to be a divided house in Madhya Pradesh as two groups of young workers of the grand old party indulged in a violent brawl with each other in the presence of two former ministers in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The incident which seemed to be a battle for supremacy between two groups of young Congress workers occurred outside a prominent hotel in the upmarket City Center area of Gwalior where party workers had gathered to welcome former MP minister and Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh.

Shockingly, the incident of young party workers clashing with each other wielding hockey sticks took place in the presence of senior party leaders including ex-MP ministers Jaivardhan Singh (who is former CM Digvijaya Singh’s son) and Lakhan Singh Yadav, besides the state party vice-president Ashok Singh.

The incident also resulted in the official vehicle of ex-MP minister and local MLA Lakhan Singh Yadav's nephew Sanjay Singh Yadav being damaged.

The incident took place shortly before Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s poll campaign in Gwalior (possibly on July 22), giving the ruling BJP an ideal opportunity to attack the Congress.

“Uproar in Congress ahead on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visit, as two groups indulged in noisy scuffle, while readying to welcome Jaivardhan Singh in Gwalior,” state BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai tweeted.

However, playing down the incident, former MP minister Jaivardhan Singh said, “It was an unfortunate and inappropriate incident which happened due to pushing and shoving between each other. It shouldn’t have happened, it’s regrettable. The issue will be resolved easily, as all of them are our own people.”

Sanjay Singh Yadav, who is the state vice president of the Youth Congress, however, alleged that the disturbance was created by some BJP men who had sneaked among the Congress workers gathered to welcome Jaivardhan Singh.

