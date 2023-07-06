Home Nation

2024 Lok Sabha polls: BJP leaders of 12 eastern, northeastern states to meet in Guwahati

The eight northeastern states have a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats with Assam having the highest of 14.

Published: 06th July 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Senior BJP leaders of 12 states in east and northeast India will meet in Guwahati on Thursday to strategise on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be attended by BJP's national general secretary BL Santosh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, party MPs and MLAs, and state unit presidents, among others.

A meeting of the party's core committee was held on Wednesday night to discuss the issues that will be taken up at the day-long Zonal Committee meeting, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said.

The meeting also held a detailed discussion on the impact of the month-long 'Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyan', held in June to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, he said.

The eight northeastern states have a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats with Assam having the highest of 14.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura have two seats each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim have one seat each.

Among the eastern states, West Bengal has 42 seats, Bihar has 40 seats, Odisha has 21 and Jharkhand has 14 seats.

The meeting is also likely to discuss the assembly elections in Mizoram, which would be due later this year.

BJP leaders of the northern, central and western states will meet in New Delhi on July 7, and those of the southern states in Hyderabad on July 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP leaders meet 2024 Lok Sabha polls Lok Sabha elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp