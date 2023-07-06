Ahmedabad Diary: Congress adopts Karnataka formula in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Congress adopts Karnataka formula in Gujarat

After its spectacular victory in Karnataka, the Congress intends to adopt a similar strategy to corner the BJP in Gujarat. Similar to its allegations that the previous BJP government in Karnataka was a ‘40% commission’ administration, the Gujarat Congress has begun a campaign against the BJP in the state. Congress leader Amit Chavda questioned the quality of two bridges: one in Vyara, which collapsed, and another in Ahmedabad. “Any government tender is approved after a 40% commission is paid to ‘Kamalam’ (BJP office in Gujarat),” he said.

Suspense over state BJP president post

Gujarat’s hottest talking point, perhaps more than the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, is state BJP president CR Patil. The three-year tenure of Patil expires in July. Under Patil’s leadership, the party has won 156 seats in assembly polls. So, the question now is whether he will be retained as the state BJP president or called to Delhi. The suspense grew when the BJP on Monday named the state presidents of four states but delayed the announcement on Gujarat. According to sources, there is a possibility of a Union cabinet reshuffle around July 9 and therefore Patil’s next role may become clearer only after July 9.

2 ministers to lose seat in cabinet expansion

According to discussions in Gujarat’s political circles, two of the seven ministers from Gujarat in the Central government may be ousted in the upcoming Union cabinet expansion that is expected on July 9. They could be replaced by two new faces. Gujarat now has four cabinet-level and three state-level central ministers in the Centre, including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupala. Sources said any two of Gujarat’s Union State Ministers could be dropped in the next expansion. They include Dr. Mahendra Munjpara.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat

dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com

Congress adopts Karnataka formula in Gujarat After its spectacular victory in Karnataka, the Congress intends to adopt a similar strategy to corner the BJP in Gujarat. Similar to its allegations that the previous BJP government in Karnataka was a ‘40% commission’ administration, the Gujarat Congress has begun a campaign against the BJP in the state. Congress leader Amit Chavda questioned the quality of two bridges: one in Vyara, which collapsed, and another in Ahmedabad. “Any government tender is approved after a 40% commission is paid to ‘Kamalam’ (BJP office in Gujarat),” he said. Suspense over state BJP president post Gujarat’s hottest talking point, perhaps more than the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, is state BJP president CR Patil. The three-year tenure of Patil expires in July. Under Patil’s leadership, the party has won 156 seats in assembly polls. So, the question now is whether he will be retained as the state BJP president or called to Delhi. The suspense grew when the BJP on Monday named the state presidents of four states but delayed the announcement on Gujarat. According to sources, there is a possibility of a Union cabinet reshuffle around July 9 and therefore Patil’s next role may become clearer only after July 9. 2 ministers to lose seat in cabinet expansion According to discussions in Gujarat’s political circles, two of the seven ministers from Gujarat in the Central government may be ousted in the upcoming Union cabinet expansion that is expected on July 9. They could be replaced by two new faces. Gujarat now has four cabinet-level and three state-level central ministers in the Centre, including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupala. Sources said any two of Gujarat’s Union State Ministers could be dropped in the next expansion. They include Dr. Mahendra Munjpara.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dilip Singh Kshatriya Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com