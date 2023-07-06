Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary: Congress adopts Karnataka formula in Gujarat

Similar to its allegations that the previous BJP government in Karnataka was a ‘40% commission’ administration, the Gujarat Congress has begun a campaign against the BJP in the state

Published: 06th July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

Congress adopts Karnataka formula in Gujarat
After its spectacular victory in Karnataka, the Congress intends to adopt a similar strategy to corner the BJP in Gujarat. Similar to its allegations that the previous BJP government in Karnataka was a ‘40% commission’ administration, the Gujarat Congress has begun a campaign against the BJP in the state. Congress leader Amit Chavda questioned the quality of two bridges: one in Vyara, which collapsed, and another in Ahmedabad. “Any government tender is approved after a 40% commission is paid to ‘Kamalam’ (BJP office in Gujarat),” he said.

Suspense over state BJP president post
Gujarat’s hottest talking point, perhaps more than the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, is state  BJP president CR Patil. The three-year tenure of Patil expires in July. Under Patil’s leadership, the party has won 156 seats in assembly polls. So, the question now is whether he will be retained as the state BJP president or called to Delhi. The suspense grew when the BJP on Monday named the state presidents of four states but delayed the announcement on Gujarat.  According to sources, there is a possibility of a Union cabinet reshuffle around July 9 and therefore Patil’s next role may become clearer only after July 9.

2 ministers to lose seat in cabinet expansion
According to discussions in Gujarat’s political circles, two of the seven ministers from Gujarat in the Central government may be ousted in the upcoming Union cabinet expansion that is expected on July 9. They could be replaced by two new faces. Gujarat now has four cabinet-level and three state-level central ministers in the Centre, including Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupala. Sources said any two of Gujarat’s Union State Ministers could be dropped in the next expansion. They include Dr. Mahendra Munjpara.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CR Patil BJP Congress Gujarat
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp