Home Nation

Amit Shah in Raipur to sharpen BJP Assembly poll plans

The Union minister scrutinised the party’s proposed plan of action with the senior leaders and the core group.

Published: 06th July 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah visited the Chhattisgarh capital on Wednesday late evening, two days before the scheduled trip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, creating a buzz that the central leadership is taking over the command of BJP in the poll-bound state.

On arrival, Shah moved straight to Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party headquarters in the state, where he met the senior party leaders and office bearers who were asked to attend the crucial meeting. According to the BJP leaders close to the development, Shah chaired a series of closed-door meetings to chalk out a strategy to return to power. He sought feedback on the party’s accomplishments at each assembly.

He also sought views on how to step up the attack on the ruling Congress. Besides wanting to bury the reported differences among the party leaders ahead of the polls. The media was not allowed inside the party premises. Shah interacted with the state party-in-charge Om Mathur, co-in-charge Nitin Nabin, regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal and the state president Arun Sao.

The Union minister scrutinised the party’s proposed plan of action with the senior leaders and the core group. The deliberations were also held on the reports of various surveys that he evaluated. According to party leaders, Shah held review meetings with the party leaders engaged in the organisational activities till late at night. He will return to Delhi on Thursday morning and is likely to hold more meetings.

Though Shah’s visit, the fourth this year, though is not related to the programme of the Prime Minister, who will be in Chhattisgarh after four years and a half on Friday, he took stock of the arrangement and preparations by the party for it. After his in-depth analysis and review meetings in Raipur, Shah is expected to share the feedback with the PM later.

The Congress cited the visits by Shah and Modi to Chhattisgarh as not going to create any impact on the choices of the people against them. “Despite the BJP having nine out of the 11 LS members the Centre treats state in a step-motherly way,” alleged Mohan Markam, state Congress president.

Closed-door meetings

Shah chaired a series of meetings to chalk out a strategy to return to power. He sought feedback on the accomplishments in each assembly seat. He also scrutinised the party’s proposed plan of actions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP Assembly polls Narendra Modi Congress
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp