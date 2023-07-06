Amit Shah in Raipur to sharpen BJP Assembly poll plans

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah visited the Chhattisgarh capital on Wednesday late evening, two days before the scheduled trip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, creating a buzz that the central leadership is taking over the command of BJP in the poll-bound state.

On arrival, Shah moved straight to Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the party headquarters in the state, where he met the senior party leaders and office bearers who were asked to attend the crucial meeting. According to the BJP leaders close to the development, Shah chaired a series of closed-door meetings to chalk out a strategy to return to power. He sought feedback on the party’s accomplishments at each assembly.

He also sought views on how to step up the attack on the ruling Congress. Besides wanting to bury the reported differences among the party leaders ahead of the polls. The media was not allowed inside the party premises. Shah interacted with the state party-in-charge Om Mathur, co-in-charge Nitin Nabin, regional organisation general secretary Ajay Jamwal and the state president Arun Sao.

The Union minister scrutinised the party’s proposed plan of action with the senior leaders and the core group. The deliberations were also held on the reports of various surveys that he evaluated. According to party leaders, Shah held review meetings with the party leaders engaged in the organisational activities till late at night. He will return to Delhi on Thursday morning and is likely to hold more meetings.

Though Shah’s visit, the fourth this year, though is not related to the programme of the Prime Minister, who will be in Chhattisgarh after four years and a half on Friday, he took stock of the arrangement and preparations by the party for it. After his in-depth analysis and review meetings in Raipur, Shah is expected to share the feedback with the PM later.

The Congress cited the visits by Shah and Modi to Chhattisgarh as not going to create any impact on the choices of the people against them. “Despite the BJP having nine out of the 11 LS members the Centre treats state in a step-motherly way,” alleged Mohan Markam, state Congress president.

