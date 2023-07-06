Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in-charge of NSUI 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday appointed former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar as the AICC in-charge of its students’ wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Kanhaiya Kumar as AICC in charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) with immediate effect, according to a statement issued by KC Venugopal, the Congress general secretary organisation.

The NSUI is headed by Neeraj Kunadan. Kumar had participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Kanhaiya Kumar left CPI to join the Congress in 2021. NSUI is the student wing of the Indian National Congress. It was established on 9 April 1971 with the purpose of representing students both within the institutions and externally, including on local and national issues.

Over the years, student unions have played a crucial role in shaping democracy by mobilizing large numbers of students to press demands and influence policymaking.

